LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Slovakia, Belgium, Finland and Germany are the euro zone members scheduled to hold bond auctions next week.

* Slovakia will issue a new 9.5 year bond on Monday.

* Also on Monday, Belgium is scheduled to sell long-dated bonds.

* On Tuesday, Finland will auction up to 1 billion euros of seven-year bonds.

* Germany on Wednesday is scheduled to sell 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.