LONDON Feb 24 Four euro zone countries are scheduled to hold government bond auctions in the week ahead.

* On Monday, Italy will sell up to 10 billion euros in bonds.

* Germany on Tuesday will sell five billion euros of a new two-year Schatz bond.

* On Thursday, Germany comes to the market again with a three billion euro sale of 10-year debt.

* Also on Thursday, Spain will issue bonds due 2021, 2022 and 2027. The amount Spain wishes to raise at the auction will be announced on Monday.

* France on Friday will sell 6-7 billion euros of bonds at its monthly long-term debt auction.