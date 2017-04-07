FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell debt next week
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell debt next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Ireland are scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 0.75-1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in January 2033.

* Italy is scheduled to sell debt on Wednesday, with further details on size and tenor expected to be announced later on Friday.

* Later on Wednesday, Germany will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Finally, Ireland is scheduled for auctions on Wednesday. Commerzbank analysts expect a 1 billion euro reopening of its bonds maturing in May 2037. The Irish debt agency is expected to announce details on Monday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.