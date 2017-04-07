FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell debt next week
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 4 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell debt next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Portugal auction on Wednesday)

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Portugal are scheduled to sell bonds at auction in the coming week. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands will sell 0.75-1.25 billion euros of bonds maturing in January 2033.

* Italy is scheduled to sell debt on Wednesday, with further details on size and tenor expected to be announced later on Friday.

* Later on Wednesday, Germany will auction 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Also on Wednesday, Portugal will offer between 1 billion euros and 1.25 billion euros of five- and eight-year bonds, the country's IGCP debt agency said on Friday.

* Finally, Ireland is scheduled for auctions on Wednesday. Commerzbank analysts expect a 1 billion euro reopening of its bonds maturing in May 2037. The Irish debt agency is expected to announce details on Monday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)

