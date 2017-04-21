FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 4 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY- Five euro zone countries to issue bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in the week ahead.

* On Monday, Italy is scheduled to sell up to 1.25 billion euros in inflation linked bonds maturing in 2022 and 2032.

* Belgium is also scheduled to hold a bond sale on Monday. Analysts expect it to auction five and 10-year bonds.

* The Netherlands on Tuesday will auction 2 to 3 billion euros of 10-year government bonds.

* On Tuesday, Germany is scheduled to auction 4 billion euros of two-year paper.

* Finland on Wednesday will auction up to 1.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2047.

* On Thursday, Italy is slated to hold a sale of medium to long term bonds. Details are yet to be released.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

