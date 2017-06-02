EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds next week

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany and Ireland are all scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week. * On Tuesday, Austria is to sell 1.32 billion euros of six- and 10-year bonds. Later the same day, Germany will sell 500 million euros of 10-year inflation-linked bonds.

* On Wednesday, Germany will be back in the market to auction three billion euros of five-year bonds.

* On Thursday, Ireland is set to auction bonds, with further details to be released on Tuesday. Commerzbank analysts expect the debt agency to sell one billion euros of its bonds maturing in February 2045. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)