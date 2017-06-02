FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds next week
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 3 months ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Three euro zone states to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany and Ireland are all scheduled to sell bonds via auctions in the coming week. * On Tuesday, Austria is to sell 1.32 billion euros of six- and 10-year bonds. Later the same day, Germany will sell 500 million euros of 10-year inflation-linked bonds.

* On Wednesday, Germany will be back in the market to auction three billion euros of five-year bonds.

* On Thursday, Ireland is set to auction bonds, with further details to be released on Tuesday. Commerzbank analysts expect the debt agency to sell one billion euros of its bonds maturing in February 2045. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.