WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
LONDON, June 23 Germany and Italy are the two euro zone countries scheduled to auction bonds in the week ahead.
* Germany, the bloc's benchmark bond issuer, is due to sell 4 billion euros worth of two-year government debt on Tuesday.
* Also on Tuesday, Italy's Treasury plans to offer up to 3.5 billion euros over three bonds. These include 5- and 15-year inflation-linked bonds.
* Italy is also scheduled to hold a sale of medium-term bonds on Friday. The details of the auction are yet to be released. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts