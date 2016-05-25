Southern European bond yields fall sharply on Greek deal

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Peripheral government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday after progress in Greek bailout talks boosted sentiment towards riskier assets across the euro zone.

Euro zone finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist-led coalition.

The euro zone also agreed to offer Athens debt relief in 2018 if that was necessary to meet agreed criteria on its payments burden.

Portugal’s 10-bond yield fell 4.8 basis points to a three-week low at 3.02 percent, while Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields fell to one-month lows at around 1.51 percent and 1.40 percent respectively.

“The agreement between Greece and its creditors is positive for risk sentiment and in turn peripheral bond markets,” said Rene Arecht, a derivatives market analyst at DZ Bank.

Greek bond markets open later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)