a year ago
June 14, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Gap between German and periphery 10-yr bond yields widest since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - A rise in Europe's peripheral government bond yields on Tuesday amid worries before a British vote on European Union membership pushed the yield gap over top-rated German bonds to its widest levels since February.

The yield gap, or spread, between 10-year Portuguese bond yields and German peers was at 337 basis points, its widest since February when concerns about the global economy rocked financial markets.

The Spanish/German yield gap widened as far as 158 basis points, while the Italian/German yield spread moved to 146 basis points .

Ireland's 10-year bond yield spread over Germany was also at its widest in almost four months, at around 82 basis points .

"The move in peripheral bond markets is due to the ongoing focus on Brexit and polls showing the "Leave" camp in the lead," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson

