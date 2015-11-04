FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's bond yields fall as opposition talks stutter
November 4, 2015

Portugal's bond yields fall as opposition talks stutter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields fell on Wednesday as opposition parties struggle to join forces a week before a vote at which they have pledged to topple Lisbon’s minority government.

Ten-year yields fell 6 basis points to 2.52 percent , the best performing bonds in the euro zone on Wednesday.

Portugal’s opposition Socialists said late Tuesday they were still trying a reach agreement with two other left-wing parties for a majority-backed coalition, which they pledged to have in place before trying to oust the new cabinet next week.

Parliament will debate the centre-right government’s policy programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, which could bring down the new government if it is rejected. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

