Portuguese yields rise above 4 pct for first time in 1-1/2 years

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Portugal 10-year bond yields rose above 4 percent for the first time since August 2014 on Thursday, as investors worried about global growth and the health of the financial sector moved their money out of lower-rated markets.

Within the euro zone, Portugal is the lowest rated significant debt issuer after Greece, and is still struggling to regain its investment grade status after exiting the bailout it needed to navigate the region’s 2011-2012 debt crisis.

Worries that Portugal’s new government may not be able to stick to the reform path that helped Lisbon exit a bailout deal in 2014 are also contributing to the sour sentiment in the country’s bond market.

“Everything that is risky is taking a beating today,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O‘Hagan. “Portugal is taking more of a beating than others because the present government is having difficulties convincing investors that it can meet the budget targets set out by the European Commission.”

Portuguese yields were 71 basis points up at 4.30 percent, on course for their biggest daily rise since July 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)