UPDATE 2-Portugal singled out by bond investors in throwback to crisis

* Yields surge above 4 pct for first time in 1 1/2 years

* Lisbon targeted in global markets rout

* Investors worried about budget plan, QE qualification (Adds quote, Eurogroup comments)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese bonds got caught between concern about global growth and worries about the health of the world’s banks on Thursday, as investors singled the country out as a weak link within the euro zone.

Yields on Lisbon’s 10-year debt shot above 4 percent for the first time in 18 months, adding to a rise of around 150 basis points over the last fortnight, and shares in the country’s banks fell sharply.

In echoes of the euro zone debt crisis of 2011-2012, the banking concerns morphed into aversion towards sovereign risk, leading investors to dump the bonds of the most vulnerable countries.

That aversion has been magnified in Portugal, where investors wonder whether the country’s new government can stick to a budget plan agreed with the European Commission last Friday. The draft budgets requires indirect tax increases to comply with European Union limits on deficits.

“Everything that is risky is taking a beating today,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O‘Hagan. “Portugal is taking more of a beating than others because the present government is having difficulties convincing investors that it can meet the budget targets set out by the European Commission.”

After a meeting of finance ministers on Thursday, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Portugal must be ready to take extra measures to stick to EU targets.

Although concerned by recent turbulence in its bonds, the Portuguese government sees it as a broader market move without links to its budget policy.

But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Portugal should no longer unsettle markets by “creating the impression” that it wants to move away from reforms that improve the country’s finances.

Portuguese yields were 45 basis points up at 4.00 percent at 1430GMT, having been as high 4.38 percent earlier in the day. They were on course for their biggest daily rise since July 2013.

The cost of insuring Portuguese debt via credit default swaps also rose to the highest it has been in more than two years, according to data provider Markit.

In keeping with a rout in global stock markets, Lisbon’s PSI-20 equity index was down 4 percent. Shares in major banks Banco Comercial Portugues and Banco BPI were down 4 to 5 percent.

The health of the financial sector is now a global concern. Negative interest rates aimed at creating inflation and flatter yield curves caused by a weaker growth outlook are compounding the problems.

But the first episode in which banking worries had an impact on government borrowing costs this year occurred in Portugal. Private bondholders there are challenging a decision by the central bank to transfer nearly 2 billion euros of Novo Banco bonds into a bad bank, making some investments nearly worthless.

As investors barreled out of Portuguese bonds, top-rated German debt benefited. Yields on Germany’s 10-year bonds - the European benchmark - touched a new 9 1/2-month low of 0.15 percent.

Other lower-rated debt in Italy and Spain held up relatively well. Strategists said support from local investors was stronger in those countries.

“This week, investors have been waiting to see domestic buyers supporting the periphery. That has happened to some extent for the likes of Spain and Italy but much less for Portugal,” RBS strategist Michael Michaelides said.

Lisbon’s isolation also meant it might lose the protection of European Central Bank quantitative easing. The country is just one ratings downgrade away from losing the minimum credit rating required by the ECB programme and keeping its finances in order will be crucial to avoiding such a cut .

The country’s Socialist-led government is being given some leeway by an EU executive seemingly taking a softer approach in applying its fiscal rules. But it is running a fine line with investors who do not want it to go too far in rolling back austerity.

“There are certainly risks with Portugal,” Patrick O‘Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, said.

“Its economy is in a relatively weak position and politically it is weak as well, and there are question marks over its budget and the European Commission’s treatment of the budget.” (Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)