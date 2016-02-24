Portugal yields fall after initial budget pass, bond buyback nears

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s borrowing costs fell on Wednesday after the parliament approved in the first reading the minority Socialist government’s 2016 budget and the country prepared to buy back bonds from investors.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 19 basis points in early trading to 3.20 percent, while two- and five-year yields were down around 40 bps at 0.44 and 1.93 percent, respectively.

“When you have got a minority government there is always going to be a bit of concern about getting anything through (parliament) so there is a bit of relief in the market, and the buyback is also a driver,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

Portugal will buy back bonds maturing in 2017, 2018 and 2019 at a reverse auction on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)