September 15, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Portugal's bond yields rise sharply after budget warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Portugal's bond yields shot higher on Thursday, set for their biggest rise in nearly three months, after the country's budget watchdog warned of a slowdown in the economy and a deficit that would miss EU targets.

While analysts cautioned that the move was exacerbated by thin liquidity, they said the warning raised the prospect of a ratings downgrade that could make the country's bonds ineligible for purchase by the European Central Bank.

"Any sort of news like this right now that is to do with Portugal's fiscal situation is certainly a problem for the market," Credit Agricole analyst Orlando Green said.

Ratings firm DBRS -- the only agency with an investment grade rank for Portugal which it needs to qualify for central bank bond purchases -- is due to review the country on Oct. 21.

Portugal's 10-year yield rose 18 basis points to hit 3.45 percent, the biggest daily rise since Britain's vote to leave the European Union shocked markets on June 24. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

