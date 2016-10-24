FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Portuguese bond yields tumble to 6-week lows after DBRS keeps investment grade rating
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

Portuguese bond yields tumble to 6-week lows after DBRS keeps investment grade rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's 10-year government bond yield fell sharply on Monday to its lowest level in just over six weeks, after ratings agency DBRS confirmed the country's remaining investment grade rating that is key for inclusion in the ECB's bond buying scheme.

DBRS maintained its BBB (low) investment grade rating with a stable outlook after the close of markets on Friday, citing Portugal's progress in reducing its budget deficit.

Portuguese bond yields, which fell on Friday as investors anticipated the country would keep the investment grade rating, fell further as markets opened on Monday.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield was down 9 basis points at 3.11 percent, its lowest level since Sept. 9. Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps lower on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.