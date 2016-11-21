FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles from nine-month highs
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Portugal's 10-year govt bond yield tumbles from nine-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s 10-year government bond yield fell sharply on Monday, reversing an earlier rise to nine-month highs, as news of a Chinese investment in the country’s largest-listed bank lifted sentiment towards a weak banking sector.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun has agreed to buy a 16.7 percent stake in Millennium BCP, for 174.6 million euros ($185 million) via a reserved capital increase and on Sunday confirmed its intention of raising that stake to up to 30 percent.

The bank’s shares rose around 3 percent on Monday, helping lift sentiment in the bond market, where yields had opened higher in line with a broad move in peripheral markets.

By afternoon trade, Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was down 13 basis points at 3.69 percent and off a nine-month high hit in morning trading. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.