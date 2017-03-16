FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ING exits primary dealer role in Slovenian government bonds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 5 months ago

ING exits primary dealer role in Slovenian government bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Thursday that it is no longer a primary dealer for Slovenia, the latest in a string of banks to have stopped making markets for certain European government bonds.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the bank said: "As of 2017, ING is no longer a primary dealer for Slovenian government bonds."

The number of primary dealers across European bond markets has been declining as increased regulation since the 2008 financial crisis and massive bond-buying by central banks for monetary stimulus has weighed on bond-market trading volumes.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in a report on Wednesday that the average number of primary dealers in the European Union has fallen to around 18 from around 23 in 2006. (Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.