FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One trillion euros of sovereign bonds out of reach of ECB QE
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 1, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

One trillion euros of sovereign bonds out of reach of ECB QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nearly a trillion euros of sovereign debt on the European Central Bank’s shopping list under its quantitative easing programme is ineligible because the bonds yield less than the deposit rate, Tradeweb data shows.

Around 938 billion euros of the 5.5 trillion euros ($5.8 trillion) of government debt in the ECB’s chosen maturity range, between two and 30 years, yields less than the -0.2 percent deposit rate, the cut off for purchases under the scheme.

This illustrates heightened market expectations that the ECB will lower this rate further at its policy meeting on Thursday, with money markets pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis points to -0.3 percent.

The data, compiled using closing prices on Friday, is based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign bonds in the bloc. ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.