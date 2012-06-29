FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble: no euro bonds in my lifetime either
June 29, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble: no euro bonds in my lifetime either

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble echoed Angela Merkel’s pledge that Europe would have no common euro bonds in her lifetime, saying on Friday they wouldn’t happen as long as he lived either unless other radical reforms occurred first.

“Euro bonds, if understood as euro bonds without common liability and without common financial policy, are something that I don’t want in my lifetime either,” Schaeuble said.

He was speaking to the Bundestag (lower house) ahead of a vote to ratify a permanent euro zone bailout mechanism and a new fiscal pact for budget discipline across Europe.

Merkel, who usually avoids emotive language, caused a stir this week with comments reported from a closed-door meeting that she would not accept euro bonds as long as she lived.

This was a blow to any remaining hopes among champions of euro bonds, such as French President Francois Holland, that the conservative German chancellor might have a change of heart.

