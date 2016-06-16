FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Investors ditch Southern Europe's bonds as Brexit fears escalate
June 16, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Investors ditch Southern Europe's bonds as Brexit fears escalate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The gap between Spanish and German 10-year bond yields stretched to its widest level in nearly a year on Thursday, the latest sign that investors worried about Brexit are dumping riskier bonds ahead of the June 23 vote.

The premium Spain would pay to borrow over benchmark Germany hit 163 basis points, a level not seen since July 2015, as another poll showed Britain's 'leave' camp leading as the vote on the country's European Union membership nears.

The premium for other low-rated southern European countries -- Italy and Portugal -- hit levels not seen in four months. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

