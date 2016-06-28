FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's 10-year yields fall below Italy's, tightest spread since July 2015
June 28, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Spain's 10-year yields fall below Italy's, tightest spread since July 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The yield on Spain’s 10-year government bonds fell below its Italian counterpart for the first time in almost a year on Tuesday.

Spanish bond yields, which posted their biggest one-day fall for two years on Monday on hopes of an end to political deadlock, fell a further 13 basis points on Tuesday to 1.33 percent.

Italian 10-year yields fell 8 bps to 1.35 percent but the gap between those and Spanish peers was at its tightest since July 2015.

Bond yields in peripheral eurozone states were dragged lower by expectations of further monetary easing by the European Central Bank to mitigate the fallout from last week’s Brexit vote. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Louise Ireland)

