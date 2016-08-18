FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish 10-year bond yield hits record low on hopes of end to political stalemate
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Spanish 10-year bond yield hits record low on hopes of end to political stalemate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The yield on Spain's 10-year government bond fell to a record low on Thursday, pushed down by signs of progress to end the country's political deadlock.

Spain's acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he had taken a "decisive step" towards forming a government by agreeing to a pact with a smaller rival, but still lacks the majority he needs for a second term.

The country has been mired in a political limbo since elections in December and June left all parties short of a majority and unable to agree on terms to govern together.

Rajoy, whose conservative People's Party came first in both ballots, said he was ready to face a parliamentary vote to form a government.

While he still lacks the backing he needs from the second-placed Socialists, progress made so far helped send Spanish bond yields to fresh record lows.

Spain's 10-year government bond yield fell as low as 0.909 percent, according to Reuters data, and was down almost 7 basis points on the day.

That pushed the gap over top-rated German Bund yields below 100 bps to its tightest level since April 2015.

"We're seeing a significant improvement in sentiment towards Spanish bonds as investors hunt for yield and it is looking increasingly likely that Rajoy will be able to form a government," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"The missing element is the Socialists but the risk premium has come down on Spain."

Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 bps lower, with the exception of Portugal. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe,; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.