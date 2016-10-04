U.S., German 10-year yield gap at widest since late 2015

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The gap between U.S. and German benchmark 10-year bonds hit on Tuesday its widest level since late 2015, with Treasury yields facing upward pressure before U.S. jobs data later this week.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 1 1/2-week highs at around 1.66 percent as investors looked ahead to Friday's highly anticipated employment report for further clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates.

That pushed the gap over German Bund yields to around 173 basis points -- the widest level since November 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)