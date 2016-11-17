FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S/German 10-year govt yield gap widest since at least 1990
November 17, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

U.S/German 10-year govt yield gap widest since at least 1990

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The gap between 10-year government bonds in the U.S. and Germany stood on Thursday at its widest level since at least 1990, as U.S. bonds came under renewed selling pressure.

The election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president has boosted expectations that his economic policies will lead to higher inflation and interest rates, pushing Treasury yields up.

In contrast, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy to boost subdued inflation in the euro area.

U.S. Treasury yields rose 3 basis points to 2.25 percent , while German Bund yields were down 1 bps at 0.30 percent.

That widened the gap between the two to 195 bps - a level not seen since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson

