German 10-year Bund yield turns positive first time since Brexit result

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year Bund yield turned positive on Friday for the first time since the day after Britain's Brexit vote in June as a sell-off in global bonds took hold.

Disappointment at the European Central Bank's failure to deliver more stimulus at a meeting on Thursday weighed on euro zone bond markets from the start of trading.

That selling gathered pace as focus turned to the difficulties facing central banks globally, with traders pointing to a Deutsche Bank note that said weak growth, higher inflation and stagnant productivity would shake bond investors for years.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is studying several options to steepen the bond yield curve, sources familiar with its thinking said, as authorities desperately seek policy tools to revive an economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite years of massive stimulus.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 7 basis points to 0.08 percent, the first time it has climbed above zero since the results of Britain's June 23 Brexit vote sent shock waves through markets globally.

Thirty-year German yields soared more than 10 bps to 0.61 percent, while U.S. Treasury yields and gilt yields both rose sharply. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)