June 5 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, G7 sources said.

With Greece, Ireland and Portugal all under international bailout programmes, financial markets are anxious about the risks from a Spanish banking crisis and fret a Greek election on June 17 could lead Athens to leave the single currency and precipitate yet more economic turbulence.