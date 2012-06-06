Canada's PM looks askance at IMF help for Europe

* Harper doesn’t want others to have to rescue Europe

* He urges Europe to follow U.S. model to deal with crisis

* Says satisfied with vetting of China’s oil investments

OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Europe should do more itself before asking for help from the International Monetary Fund to deal with its debt crisis, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in an interview with the Financial Times, published on Wednesday.

“Europe is one of the wealthiest parts of the planet. We would hope that it doesn’t get to the stage where the rest of the world has to rescue Europe,” he said in the interview in London.

Canada, like the United States, has long said it would not provide funds to help Europe out of the debt crisis.

The Conservative prime minister also renewed his criticism of what he said were short-term measures taken by European governments to tackle the crisis.

“Unlike the American situation, it’s still ongoing. We may decry Lehman Brothers and what occurred, but in the meantime the U.S. dealt head on with it and we’re still dealing with the problem in Europe,” he said.

The Financial Times reported that Harper, in a discussion about Chinese companies buying Canadian energy assets, seemed satisfied with his country’s vetting process. Canadian law requires the government to approve major foreign investments in Canadian companies.

“When we review investment we have to satisfy ourselves that investments from state-owned enterprises are commercially motivated,” he said in the interview.

“If we thought the objectives were broader or impinged upon market strategies or national security, then I think the country would take a very different view of those investments.”