UPDATE 1-Canada dismisses German criticism over Europe aid

QUEBEC CITY , June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty dismissed German criticism on Friday of Ottawa’s high-profile opposition to bailing Europe out of its debt crisis.

“The European countries including Germany did not support the United States financially when it had its crisis in 2008. What we’ve been encouraging the European countries to do, the euro zone countries to do, is to deal with this issue of a firewall and recapitalizing their banks themselves,” Flaherty told a news conference.

The sub-text of Canada’s suggestion that Europe take care of its own problems is the implication that Germany, the continent’s economic powerhouse, would have to do more. And that seems to be rubbing Germany the wrong way.

“We find it indeed somewhat irritating and somewhat disappointing that Canada is so adamantly refusing to help,” Germany’s ambassador to Ottawa, Georg Witschel, said in an interview in Friday’s Globe and Mail newspaper.

“A major problem in the euro zone would have major negative economic repercussions on Canada, so solidarity is needed ... We still hope that Canada would be ready to contribute more, like so many other partners.”

The United States has also declined to contribute to a special International Monetary Fund package for Europe but has not been as vocal as Canada in suggesting Europe take care of itself.

Flaherty said he could say Canada’s view was “shared by a significant number of non-European countries.”