Global risks "considerably elevated" -Canada PM

WINDSOR, Ontario (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday that after meetings he held last week with British Prime Minister David Cameron and newly elected French President Francois Hollande his view is that risks to the global economy remain “considerably elevated”.

“The risks to the global economy stemming from the euro zone remain considerably elevated, with the capacity to affect all of us,” Harper said after announcing an agreement with the state of Michigan to build a new bridge spanning the Detroit River.