FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada dismisses German criticism over Europe aid
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Canada dismisses German criticism over Europe aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY , June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty dismissed German criticism on Friday of Ottawa’s high-profile opposition to bailing Europe out of its debt crisis.

“The European countries including Germany did not support the United States financially when it had its crisis in 2008. What we’ve been encouraging the European countries to do, the euro zone countries to do, is to deal with this issue of a firewall and recapitalizing their banks themselves,” Flaherty told a news conference.

Germany’s ambassador to Ottawa, Georg Witschel, in an interview in Friday’s Globe and Mail newspaper, expressed irritation and disappointment with Canada, pointing out that “a major problem in the euro zone would have major negative economic repercussions on Canada, so solidarity is needed.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.