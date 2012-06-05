FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 discussed European fiscal union - Canada
June 5, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

G7 discussed European fiscal union - Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank chiefs discussed Europe’s progress towards a financial and fiscal union in a conference call on Tuesday, a Canadian government spokeswoman said, echoing comments issued earlier by Washington.

“The G7 counterparts reviewed developments in the global economy and financial markets and the policy response under consideration, including the progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe,” said Mary Ann Dewey-Plante, a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.

“They agreed to monitor developments closely ahead of the G20 summit in Los Cabos,” she added.

The statement was almost identical to one issued by the U.S. Treasury Department earlier on Tuesday.

