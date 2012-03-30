Q+A-Euro zone bailout spending, commitments and capacity

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone raised the combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700 billion euros ($930 billion) from 500 billion, striking a compromise between demands on euro zone taxpayers and assuring financial markets that money invested in euro zone bonds was safe.

Below are the key elements of the euro zone new bailout arrangement and the size of the euro zone financial effort so far to put an end to the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

HOW MUCH MONEY IS AVAILABLE FOR EURO ZONE BAILOUTS NOW?

The temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), can lend 440 billion euros to governments in trouble.

It has earmarked 192 billion euros for bailouts of Greece, Portugal and Ireland, so it has 248 billion euros left.

The euro zone can also count on 11.5 billion euros of yet unspent funds in European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) - a smaller bailout fund backed by the European Union budget that was set up in 2010 with a total of 60 billion euros in it.

So the total available now is 259.5 billion euros.

TOTAL AMOUNT CURRENTLY COMMITTED BY GOVERNMENTS TO FIGHTING THE CRISIS: 53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece under the first bailout programme + 440 billion of total EFSF lending capacity + 60 billion of total EFSM capacity = 553 billion euros.

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM JULY 2012 TO JULY 2013?

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will come on line in July with the first tranche of capital, which will give it a lending capacity of some 100 billion euros. The next tranche of ESM capital will be paid in October, raising the ESM lending power to some 200 billion euros.

While the ESM’s starting lending capacity is far from its target of 500 billion, the capital can be increased at any time by the ESM’s board of directors, without having to go through with a full ratification procedure in national parliaments.

Together with the remainder of the EFSF cash, the euro zone will therefore have some 448 billion of unused lending capacity. Adding the EFSM money, the total rises to 459.5 billion.

Euro zone ministers decided that between July 2012 and July 2013, the maximum amount of new lending can be up to 500 billion euros, and that it would be the ESM that would tackle any potential new bailouts first.

Only if there is not enough money in the ESM at the time, should the remaining EFSF cash be tapped. Ministers would probably also consider raising ESM capital more quickly before using further EFSF money. TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2012 TO JULY 2013:

53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece under the first bailout programme + 440 billion of total EFSF lending capacity + 60 billion of total EFSM capacity + 200 billion in ESM lending capacity = 753 billion euros.

WHAT WILL BE THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT CAPACITY FROM JULY 2013?

The EFSF will no longer be able to finance any new bailouts, only to service the programmes it will have entered into by then, so the 248 billion available now, assuming no new programmes are signed, will disappear.

Whatever is still left of the EFSM money by then will also disappear as the fund will cease operations at the same time as the EFSF.

Instead, the ESM will get two more tranches of capital, raising its bailout capacity to 400 billion euros, so the total available lending capacity will be 400 billion euros.

TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2013:

53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece under the first bailout programme + 192 billion of EFSF commitments to the second Greek programme, to Ireland and Portugal + 48.5 billion euros of EFSM commitments to Ireland and Portugal + 400 billion in ESM lending capacity = 693.5 billion euros.

WHAT WILL BE THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT CAPACITY FROM JULY 2014?

The ESM will receive its last tranche of capital in 2014, raising its bailout capacity to the full 500 billion euros.

TOTAL AMOUNT OF MONEY COMMITTED BY EURO ZONE GOVERNMENTS TO FIGHTING THE CRISIS FROM JULY 2014: 53 billion euros in disbursed bilateral loans to Greece under the first bailout programme + 192 billion of EFSF commitments to Greece, Ireland and Portugal + 48.5 billion euros of EFSM commitments to Ireland and Portugal + 500 billion in ESM lending capacity = 793.5 billion euros.