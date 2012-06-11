FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Spain package important step towards union- Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor and Financial Stability Board head Mark Carney on Monday welcomed the European Union’s Spanish rescue package, saying it was an important step toward needed financial and fiscal union.

“This weekend’s agreement to recapitalize the Spanish banking system marks important progress towards greater financial and fiscal union that will reinforce the monetary union,” said Carney.

He said by taking a number of financial reforms, “Europe can break the increasingly toxic links between banks and sovereigns.” He lauded what he called bold proposals to create a banking union.

