Coeure says ECB wants to be predictable, regular with QE
March 12, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Coeure says ECB wants to be predictable, regular with QE

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday the ECB wants to be predictable and regular with its quantitative easing policy.

Coeure said in a speech in Paris that the ECB had bought 9.8 billion euros worth of assets in three days and that the average maturity of the bonds bought was 9 years. The central bank had had no problems in finding bonds to buy, he added.

The bond-buying was putting the ECB on track to reach a total of 60 billion euros in bonds in March, as intended by the ECB, Coeure said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Geert De Clercq, editing by Mark John)

