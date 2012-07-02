FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Direct bank recaps don't require EU treaty change - Commission
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2012 / 10:53 AM / 5 years ago

Direct bank recaps don't require EU treaty change - Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - No changes to the treaty governing the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund are required to allow the fund to recapitalise banks directly, the European Commission said on Monday.

The Commission’s spokesman on economic and monetary affairs said articles 14-18 of the treaty set out the instruments the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has at its disposal to maintain financial stability in the euro area.

“Article 19 continues that the board of governors may decide to make changes to that list,” spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular news briefing.

“That is our understanding of where we stand on that, that it would not require a change to the treaty,” he said.

EU leaders agreed at a summit on June 28-29 that the ESM would be allowed to recapitalise struggling euro zone banks once the European Central Bank has been given more direct oversight for the euro zone’s banking sector. (Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.