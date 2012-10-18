FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn: currency commissioner proposal in line with ongoing reforms
October 18, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

EU's Rehn: currency commissioner proposal in line with ongoing reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - - A German proposal for a euro zone “currency commissioner” with the power to reject national budgets is in line with ongoing reforms and will be part of talks to strengthen Economic and Monetary Union, the European Union’s top economics official said on Thursday.

“These proposals are in line with recent and ongoing reforms of economic governance and certainly will be a key element of negotiations towards a stronger economic union,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference before an EU summit.

