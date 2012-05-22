FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence rises in May
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence rises in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence
nudged higher in May, figures released on Tuesday showed, though
inflation and unemployment continued to temper improvements in
sentiment.	
    The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro
zone consumer morale rose to -19.3 in May. That compared to a
revised -19.9 in April, for which the Commission had previously
reported a figure of -19.8.	
    In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment
also improved, to -19.4 from -20.2.	
    Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone
economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts,
government spending freezes and record joblessness.	
    EU leaders want to encourage economic growth and employment
after two years of crisis and austerity.	
    But the Commission has forecast an economic contraction of
0.3 percent in the euro zone this year.	
	
 (Reporting by Rex Merrifield; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

