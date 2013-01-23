FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer confidence rises sharply in January
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence rises sharply in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Consumer morale in the euro
zone improved sharply in January, the European Commission said
on Wednesday, suggesting households can help boost the bloc's
economic recovery.
    The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member
euro zone rose to -23.9 this month from a December figure of
-26.3.
    The reading beat expectations of economists polled by
Reuters, who had seen an improvement to -26.0 in January.
    Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone
economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting
disposable income, households have been in no position to
contribute much to economic recovery.
    In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment
also improved in January, to -21.9, compared to -23.9 last
month. 
 
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.