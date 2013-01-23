Euro zone consumer confidence rises sharply in January

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Consumer morale in the euro zone improved sharply in January, the European Commission said on Wednesday, suggesting households can help boost the bloc's economic recovery. The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member euro zone rose to -23.9 this month from a December figure of -26.3. The reading beat expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had seen an improvement to -26.0 in January. Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting disposable income, households have been in no position to contribute much to economic recovery. In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment also improved in January, to -21.9, compared to -23.9 last month. For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)