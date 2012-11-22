FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer confidence falls in November
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence falls in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence
fell in November compared to the previous month, the first
estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday.
    The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member
euro zone slipped to -26.9 this month from a revised October
figure of -25.7.
    Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone
economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting
disposable income, households have been in no position to
contribute much to economic recovery.
    In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment
improved a fraction, to -23.7, compared to -24.3 last month.
    EU leaders want to drive economic growth and employment
after nearly three years of crisis and austerity, but the bloc
has little immediate cash to invest and faces the longer-term
challenge of falling productivity and an ageing workforce.   
    
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Rex Merrifield, Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.