RPT-Euro zone consumer confidence up a fraction in March
March 20, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro zone consumer confidence up a fraction in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)
    BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence
improved marginally in March from last month, figures released
on Wednesday showed.
    The European Commission said a flash estimate euro zone
consumer morale was -23.5, a fraction up from -23.6 in February.
    A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rise to -23.3.
    Making up over half of euro zone economic output, consumer
spending has remained constrained as Europe's debt crisis limits
household incomes, slowing economic recovery.
    In the wider 27-member European Union, March consumer
sentiment was unchanged from the last month at -21.6.
    
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)

