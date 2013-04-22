FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence rises in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Consumer morale in the euro
zone improved in April, the European Commission said on Monday,
but remained well below the currency area's long-term average.
    The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member
euro zone rose to -22.3 this month from a March figure of -23.5.
    The reading beat expectations of economists polled by
Reuters, who had expected a deterioration to -23.85.
    Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone
economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting
disposable income, households have been in no position to
contribute much to economic recovery. 
    In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment
also improved in April, to -20.4, compared to -21.6 last month. 
 
    For European Commission data click on:
 (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

