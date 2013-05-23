FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence inches up in May
May 23, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Consumer morale in the euro
zone edged up broadly in line with expectations in May, showing
its sixth monthly improvement in a row, European Commission data
showed, though the indicator remained well below the currency
area's long-term average.
    The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member
euro zone rose to -21.9 this month from an April figure of
-22.3.
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise to -21.8.
    Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone
economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting
disposable income, households have been in no position to
contribute much to economic recovery.
    In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment
also improved in May, to -20.2, compared to -20.4 last month.  
 
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
