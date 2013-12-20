FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence improves in Dec
December 20, 2013

Euro zone consumer confidence improves in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Consumer morale in the euro zone improved more than expected in December, data from the European Commission showed on Friday, signalling that the nascent economic recovery may be starting to positively affect household sentiment.

Confidence in the 17 countries using the euro improved to -13.6 points from a dip to -15.4 in November, returning to a series of gains that began in late 2012 when the bloc first began to show signs of life after twin banking and public debt crises nearly broke it apart.

Economists polled by Reuters expected consumer confidence to improve to -15.0 points in December.

In the wider European Union, confidence also rose to -11.1 points from -12.4 in November.

