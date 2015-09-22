FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone consumer confidence eases to -7.1 in Sept
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone consumer confidence eases to -7.1 in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell 0.2 point to -7.1 points in September, from a revised -6.9 in August, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -7.0.

“There may well have been some negative impact on sentiment in September from heightened concerns and uncertainties over the global economic outlook amid much focus on a slowdown in China,” said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

“It may also be that consumer sentiment in some countries took a hit from concerns over the refuge crisis that Europe is currently facing,” he said.

“Nevertheless, consumer confidence across the euro zone remains decent compared to long-term norms, while the fundamentals look reasonably solid for consumer spending in the euro zone - so hopefully spending will hold up,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.