FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court will not block ESM, fiscal compact - Schaeuble
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

German court will not block ESM, fiscal compact - Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure that the country’s Constitutional Court next week would not block treaties establishing a permanent ESM bailout fund and strong budgetary regulations in Europe.

“The Constitutional Court in Germany will not block, I am sure, the treaties of the fiscal compact and the ESM,” Schaeuble told a conference at the European parliament in Strasbourg.

He said the German government had carefully reviewed the treaties and could find nothing in contravention of the German constitution. The court, in the the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, is due to deliver its ruling on Sept. 12, with most legal experts considering an outright blocking of the treaties unlikely.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.