#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel- no indication that IMF wants to pull out of Greece rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had no indication that the International Monetary Fund wants to pull out of talks on a Greek rescue that also involve the European Union and the European Central bank.

“I haven’t heard that the IMF wants to pull out, but rather what is at stake is a joint proposal,” Merkel told RTL television, according to an advance text, when asked about media speculation in Germany that the IMF would have to pull out of the efforts because of its strict rules on debt.

“That’s what’s being worked on. It’s difficult and it has to accelerated rather than slowed. There is a lot of goodwill on our side but goodwill alone is not enough. At the end of the day it all needs to fit together.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
