German lawmakers vote in favour of paying out next aid tranche for Greece

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee on Friday voted in favour of releasing the next tranche of aid to Greece from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund, lawmakers said.

The budget committee had no objections against unlocking the 10.3 billion euros ($11.64 billion) in credit, conservative budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg said. The decision was confirmed also by another lawmaker.

Last week Greek lawmakers approved a set of extra measures demanded by international lenders to receive further bailout funds and cheap bank funding from the European Central Bank. ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)