German, French finance ministers see progress in Greek bailout review
March 21, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

German, French finance ministers see progress in Greek bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors assessing Greece’s bailout reforms said progress has been made, the finance ministers of Germany and France said on Monday.

“Progress has been made,” France’s Finance Minister Michel Sapin said, adding the institutions would carry out more inspections in Athens on April 4.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at the joint news conference in Berlin that Greece still needed to do a few more things.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

