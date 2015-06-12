FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel: "Where there's a will there's a way" on Greece, so let's talk
June 12, 2015

Merkel: "Where there's a will there's a way" on Greece, so let's talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Greece and its international creditors all needed to show a will to solve the country’s debt problems and it was therefore important that everyone kept talking.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way but the will has to come from all sides so it’s important that we keep speaking with each other,” Merkel told a conference of family business leaders in Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

