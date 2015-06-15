FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oettinger - EU needs to prepare for 'state of emergency' in Greece
June 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Oettinger - EU needs to prepare for 'state of emergency' in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission needs to make plans for a ‘state of emergency’ in Greece from July 1 if Athens does not reach an agreement with its creditors, Germany’s EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Monday in Berlin

Oettinger, who is also a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, told reporters on his way into a CDU party executive meeting that Greece needed to come up with suggestions on pension reform to move the talks forward. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Caroline Copley)

